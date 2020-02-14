Showmax: Seven Nigerian movies you can enjoy this Valentine

Valentine’s Day is upon us and what better time is there to cosy up with your partner?

The good thing is that it falls on a weekend this year, which means plenty of time to spend together and catch up on some movies.

In the spirit of the season, we’ve lined up a list of romantic Nigerian movies to put you in the right mood.

Here are 7 Nigerian movies you can watch with bae on Showmax this Valentine’s.

1. Plan B

Kicking off our countdown is the heart-warming Plan B, which stars Brethren actor Etim Effiong, Sarah Hassan, and Catherine Kamau Karanja, amongst others. There is also a cameo appearance from Ugandan YouTube comedian, Anne Kansiime.

Lisa Waweru (Hassan) is a broke stylist in Nairobi who ends up pregnant for a wealthy Nigerian tech CEO, Dele Coker, after a drunken one-night stand following her breakup with her boyfriend.

She and her best friend then come up with an elaborate plan to make him take responsibility for the child. Soon enough, Lisa finds that she’s taken on much more than she bargained for.

Written and directed by Nigerian filmmaker LowlaDee and produced by Hassan, Plan B is a collaboration between Nollywood and Kenyan production company Alfajiri Productions.

2. From Lagos With Love

A family Christmas holiday celebration becomes a hotbed of drama as they celebrate their youngest daughter’s engagement. Amidst the chaos that ensues and as secrets come to light, love is found in unexpected places.

Directed by Tola Odunsi (The Men’s Club) and written by Dami Elebe (Skinny Girl in Transit, Jemenji), From Lagos With Love boasts a host of Nollywood favourites including Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel, Damilola Adegbite, and Sharon Ooja, among others.

3. My Wife And I

Comedy meets romance in this movie that reunited Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli after their hit 2009 movie, Figurine.

The duo feature as a couple experiencing marital issues, who wake up to discover they’re trapped in each other’s bodies after a visit to a prophet in an attempt to deal with their problems.

My Wife and I is directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and also stars Jemima Osunde, Ngozi Nwosu, Seyi Law, Dorcas Fapson and more.

4. Charmed

A successful and cocky tech executive begins to experience a run of bad luck following a business encounter with a young lady.

Charmed was directed by Adeola Osunkojo (Rumour Has It) and stars Jimmy Odukoya, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowumi Dada and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Elozonam.

5. The Eve

Funso Oni is the good albeit socially awkward guy who is set to marry his controlling girlfriend. As his wedding day approaches, Funso and his friends head to a beach resort to celebrate his bachelor’s eve. Here a series of events change his life forever.

The Eve was directed by Tosin Igho and features some of Nollywood’s new generation finest, including Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Mawuli Gavor, and Adeolu Adeferasin, alongside veterans John Okafor and Ronke Oshodi.

6. June

June is a 34-year old wedding planner who is desperate to get married amidst immense pressure from her mother. She soon strikes up a friendship with an unlikely ally, leading to love in unexpected places.

June was produced by Chinneylove Eze and directed by Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot.

The movie sees rapper Vector tha Viper starring in his debut acting role. It also features Michelle Dede, Uche Jombo, Empress Njamah, Toni Tones and Chinyere Wilfred.

7. Lagos Landing

Inspired by true events, Lagos Landing is not your run of the mill romantic movie. The romantic thriller tells the story of a French woman who comes to Lagos in search of her Facebook lover, only to end up a victim of mistaken identity.

Directed by Theo Ukpaa, the movie stars Ramsey Nouah, Emmanuel Ikubese, and Kayla Eva. It was also featured in several international film festivals, including the Athens Film festival in Greece, where it won the Neo-Len Selection for Best African Thriller.

Showmax is a streaming service that gives you unlimited access to movies, series episodes, live sport, kids’ shows and documentaries to watch online, starting from N1450 per month.