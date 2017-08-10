Nuclear Threat: UK, US team up against North Korea

The United Kingdom says it support the warning by President Donald Trump to return “fire and fury” against North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S. with nuclear attacks.

Amb. Matthew Rycroft, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, told UN Correspondents on Wednesday after a meeting of the Security Council that both countries were united against North Korea over its nuclear threats.

“The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States in tackling this threat and many others.

“We are united in calling on the North Korean regime to halt its nuclear programme.

“The whole of the Security Council has come together behind that and I think that we should see the President’s public comments as one of the many strands of US activism,’’ the British envoy said.

Rycroft pledged that the UK would continue to work closely with the United States and its international partners to ensure that the DPRK is not able to pursue its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile programmes.

“The United States has been very clear about its position.

“The United Kingdom has been very clear about our position and we call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s regime to listen to that clarity.

“We call on DPRK to act on that clarity, to halt its nuclear programme; to halt its intercontinental ballistic missile programme, and it holds the key to sanctions being removed,” Rycroft said.

On Tuesday, North Korea’s state media said the country was considering a strategy to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with mid-to long-range missiles.

Trump had responded with a strong warning: “North Korea should not make any more threats to the United States.

“They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.

“He has been very threatening and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before,” Trump warned.

NAN