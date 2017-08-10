Osinbajo approves appointment of 21 permanent secretaries

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 21 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, announced this in a statement by Mr Haruna Imrana, Director, Communications in the office on Thursday in Abuja.

The permanent secretaries are Ehuria Ekeoma (Abia State); Akpan Sunday (Akwa Ibom); Anagbogu Nkiruka (Anambra); Walson-Jack Esther (Bayelsa); Gekpe Isu(Cross River); Aliboh Lawrence (Delta) and Uwaifo Clement ( Edo).

Others are Folayan Olaniyi (Ekiti state); Osuji Marcellinus (Imo); Mu’azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna); Sulaiman Lawal (Kano); Abdullahi Mashi (Katsina State); Adebiyi Adekunle, (Lagos); Ibrahim Wen, (NasarawaS tate); Odewale Olajide (Ogun) and Adesola Olusade (Ondo State).

The rest are Adekunle Adeyemi,( Oyo state); Nabasu Bako, (Plateau); Ekaro Chukwumuebobo,( Rivers); Umar Bello, (Sokoto State) and Aduda Tanimu from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The statement added that their portfolios would be announced in due course.

300 candidates from ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government, sat for the examinations meant to fill 20 vacant positions of federal permanent secretaries.

The candidates went through three levels of examination, including relevant public service and policy issues, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) assessment test and oral interview, within one week.

