NUT kicks against direct allocation of funds to LG councils

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said that the plan by the federal government to give direct allocation of funds to local governments in the country could inflict a lot of sufferings on teachers who are the major employees of the local governments.

The NUT said the direct allocation of funds to local governments will also pose a lot of challenges to teachers especially in areas of payment of salaries and other allowances.

The Niger State chapter of the union raised the objection to the policy in Minna on Wednesday in a communiqué issued after the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting held at the Teachers House in the Niger State capital.

“The SWEC in session express serious concern at the recent approval granted by the federal government on the direct allocation of local government funds to their respective accounts.

“The council further observes the challenges this development might pose to the payment of primary school teachers,” the communiqué stated.

Signed by the state Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Umar, and the Principal Assistant Secretary General, Mr. Garba Labaran, the union however suggested that to ensure regular and prompt payment of teachers’ salaries, under the policy “it should be placed on first line charge to SUBEB for onward payment to teachers”.

The SWEC in session, according to the communique “express support for the federal government’s directive to teachers yet to register and licensed by Teachers Registration Council (TRCN) to do so by the end of December, this year”.

It however observed what it described as “the disenfranchising factor” the computer based test pose to Arabic teachers during examinations and therefore called on the TRCN “to look into the issue with a view to addressing it”.

It commended the Niger State government for the implementation of “Domestic Allowance” to secondary school teachers on grade level 15 and above and appealed that such gesture should be extended to teachers at the primary school sector to boost their morale.

The communique express worry and serious concern at the continued delay in the commencement of the next batch of training and supply of Z-pad to the remaining secondary school teachers.

“The Council therefore calls on the Ministry of Education to as a matter of urgency prevail on the NGO to ensure that the second week of July 2019 promised by the NGO to resume the programme is strictly complied with,” it said.

It also congratulated Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane on his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government and urged him to use his wide experience to move the state administration forward.