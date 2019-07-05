Popular comedian, Open Teeth, takes centre stage

By Sunday Adebayo

It is no longer news that the Nigerian entertainment industry is thriving, taking a much-coveted spot as one of the country’s largest exports.

However, it is the movie and music sub-industries that take the spotlight, with the comedy sub-industry pushing behind.

Although the comedy industry struggles for more relevance amongst its fellow sub-industries, its impact on Nigerians cannot be underestimated.

Nigerian comedians have been known to be able to find humor even in the face of a crippling economy and abject poverty; putting together comedy shows all over the country, bringing relief and laughter to understandably stressed Nigerians.

One of such comedians cum actor is the vibrant Joseph Chinedu Victor, popularly known as open teeth, who hails from Abia state but was born in the bubbly city of Lagos.

Despite being a graduate of History and International Relations from the prestigious Lagos State University, Victor found his passion in comedy, being the convener of the annual comedy show THE THOUGHTS OF OPENTEETH

Regardless of his status as a family man; with a wife and children, Victor has pushed steadily and made his mark in the industry having worked with top organizations such as Longrich international; both in Nigerian and China, as well as MTN, UBA, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Port Authority, Nigerian Aviation Industry to mention a few.

His expertise spreads from stand-up comedy to MC at weddings, birthdays, lunches, dinners, even getting featured in music videos for the likes of Korede Bello(Godwin), Wizkid (Manyah), and Falz (This is Nigeria).

OpenTeeth is a very funny, creative, and intelligent M.C/Comedian who knows how to create humor from everyday activities, keeping his audience continuously entertained. It is easy to see that this young comedian is one we all should have our eyes on