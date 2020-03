Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said he had donated his former hiltop residence in Abeokuta to the Ogun State government as an Isolation centre .

The Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi said this in a statement on Friday.

Akinyemi said his boss announced that the 32-room facility had been handed over to the state government for immediate take over.

Akinyemi added that the development was to show that the former President was concerned about the pandemic.