Former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has debunked a viral social media post claiming he endorsed a particular aspirant for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

The clarification was made in a statement on Wednesday issued by former Commissioner for Information under the Obiano administration, Dr. Paul Nwosu.

Nwosu described the circulating post as “fake news,” noting that the ex-governor never addressed any group in Texas as claimed.

“The attention of His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Willie Maduabuchi Obiano (Akpokuedike Aguleri), former Governor of Anambra State, has been drawn to a viral social media post falsely attributing to him an endorsement of a particular aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election,” the statement read.

It further added, “The fake statement mischievously claims that Chief Obiano, while allegedly addressing Ndi Anambra in Texas, urged them to support a certain aspirant who would reportedly perform excellently as Governor of Anambra State.”

Nwosu stressed, “Chief Obiano neither addressed any gathering of Ndi Anambra in Texas nor granted any interview or issued any statement, publicly or privately, concerning the forthcoming election or any aspirant.”

The former governor, according to the statement, remains committed to the peace and progress of the state and will make his views known when necessary through clear and direct communication.

“As a statesman and former governor who served Anambra State with distinction, Chief Obiano remains committed to the peace, progress, and democratic integrity of the state.

“He is not apolitical and reserves the right to make his views known clearly, personally, and without ambiguity when he deems it appropriate. Such declarations, when made, will not come from faceless third parties or shadowy platforms,” Nwosu said.