Ojukuwu’s first son dies at 62

Chief Sylvester Debe Ojukwu, the first son of the Biafran leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, is reportedly dead, aged 62.

Debe reportedly died in Lagos, Friday night, after a brief stay in hospital.

Debe Ojukwu, who was hale and hearty on Friday, suddenly had a rise in his sugar level after his DNA test result to determine if he actually was the son of Ojukwu came out and was positive.

According to a family source, he was rushed to a hospital in a bid to check the sugar level rise, which refused to improve until he gave up the ghost in the morning of yesterday.

Reacting to the news of Debe’s death, the Crown Prince of Nnewi ancient town, Barrister Obi Orizu said that the community received the news with shock.

He said that Nnewi people never expected that the deceased would be dead so suddenly just like that.

“Even though we don’t know the cause of his death, people should be checking their health status constantly. We are really confused. It is a terrible loss,” he said.

He used the opportunity to advise Ojukwu’s family to live in peace, adding that enmity should not be carried to death.