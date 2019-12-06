Onaiyekan hands over to Kaigama as new Catholic Archbishop of Abuja

After almost three decades in Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has formally handed over the mantle of leadership to His Grace, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, as the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

The official handover was performed by Apostolic Nuncio, Most Rev. Anothonio Fillipazzi, during a Holy Mass for installation of the New Metropolitan Archbishop in Abuja, yesterday. The Apostolic Nuncio prayed that God hide him under His shadow and give him good health and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Archdiocese.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who attended the event appreciated the great contribution of the Cardinal John Onaiyekan to the development of Nigeria and the Body of Christ.

He congratulated the new Archbishop and pray that God will guide and direct him to lead His flocks to the greater height.

The Holy Father, Pope Francis had on November 9, officially announced the retirement of Cardinal Onaiyekan, as the Archbishop of Abuja Dioceses.

In the letter from Rome, Pope Francis approved the appointment of Archbishop Kaigama as the new Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja. Kaigama was until the appointment, the Archbishop of Catholic Diocese of Jos. He served for 19 years (2000 to 2019).