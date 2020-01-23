Operation Amotekun is illegal – FG insists

The Federal Government, on Thursday, insisted that the South-West security arrangement, Operation Amotekun, is illegal.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), insisted that any security arrangement not supported by extant laws remained illegal.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, the minister made the statement during a Radio Nigeria programme “Nationwide Politics.”

Gwandu quoted Malami as insisting that regional security architectural arrangement by states is not tolerated by the Constitution.

The minister said, “The planning, execution, consummation of whatever security arrangement must be naturally grounded in law, rooted in the constitution and tolerated by the law.

“For any arrangement to stand within the law, the bottom line is that constitutionality and legality must be factored.

“Provided that there is an aberration relating to constitutional compliance, I think the right thing to do is to ensure constitutionality and legality both in spirit, planning, concept, and

consummation.”

He added, “If you are talking of regional arrangement, for example, at what point did the state assemblies come together as a region for the purpose of coming up with a statue or a law that can operate within the context of the Constitution taking into consideration the Federating arrangement that does not allow or tolerate a regional state House of Assembly arrangement.”