Players Union frowns at indiscriminate sack of players by Nigerian clubs

By Akeem Busari

The National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers (NANPF) has frowned at what it described as the indiscriminate sacking of players by some Nigerian football clubs.

In a statement released by the union’s communication department and signed its president, Tijani Babangida, MON, the union unequivocally regarded the act of sacking players contracted to the clubs during the season as unfair and unprofessional.

“We are not happy with the unfair treatments meted Nigerian footballers. Unfortunately, it has become recurring acts for Nigerian clubs to sack players on flimsy excuses. It is an act of sheer wickedness and unprofessionalism.

“We want to advise these clubs to desist from such acts. It is inimical to the development of Nigerian football as well as militating against the welfare of Nigerian footballers,” the former Nigeria international player lamented.

It further advised the affected players to make official reports and also furnish the union with documents on their subsisting contracts with the erring clubsides.