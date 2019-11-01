Organisers release schedule for JKF Youth Cup

The organisers of the JKF youth cup have released modalities for the competition starting November 22nd across Ekiti State.

The competition being organized by the Ekiti State Football Association is aimed at scouting for talents in the U-15 boys and girls categories across the state.

Sixteenboys team and eightgirls teams will jostle for honours at the tournment.

The Chairman of the organizing committee, Mr Kola Owoseni, in a statement, opened up on the kick off, as well as dates for screening, team registration, draws and seminar for coaches, team managers and captains, who are expected to feature in the competition.

He further revealed that from November 1st to 10th screening of players will begin across the local government areas in the state; while registration of teams begins 11th November and closes 17th November.

The draws and seminar for team coaches coupled with National press conference will take place on 20th November at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti.

On Friday November 22nd, the competition begins across the four centres in the state, with quarter-finals scheduled to hold 11th December.

The semi finals matches are slated to be played December 14th.

The grand finale wiIl hold at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti on a date to be decided by the title sponsor, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, between 15th to 20th December 2019.