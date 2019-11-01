Former Ghanaian President Mahama to deliver Realnews Seventh Anniversary Lecture in Lagos

His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana will deliver the Seventh Anniversary Lecture of Realnews Magazine on Tuesday, November 19, at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

“Beyond Politics: An Economic Narrative for West Africa” is the main topic of the Lecture with “The End of Oil: Wither the Nigeria Economy” as the sub-theme.

Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews online Magazine, said: “Our choice of the 2019 topic and sub-theme was informed by the need to escalate and broaden the conversation on the economic challenges facing the region with Nigeria as its economic powerhouse, and Africa in general, with a view to teasing out lasting solutions and against the background of the recently endorsed Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

Mahama’s impressive antecedent and vast experience in governance and leadership in policy formation and implementation across disciplines, including agriculture, communications, environment and politics, puts him in a good stead to do justice to the topic, especially at this critical juncture of West Africa’s struggles on the path to regional development and integration.