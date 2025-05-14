Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has dared Arise TV anchor and former presidential spokesperson, Dr Reuben Abati, to a fight over what he described as disrespectful and mischievous comments made on live television.

Oshiomhole issued the challenge on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he reacted to a recent episode of Arise TV’s The Morning Show in which Abati questioned former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I was particularly shocked that a senior editor could ask the immediate past governor of Delta state, Okowa, mischievously, I must say, with all due respect, ‘did you get permission from Oshiomhole that your sins will now be forgiven before you decided to decamp to APC?’” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole, who is a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress and ex-governor of Edo State, said he found it absurd that Abati would imply he had such powers within the APC.

“How can you ask that? What is my status? I am in the legislature. Is the legislature responsible for the prosecution of anyone wrong in any way?” Oshiomhole questioned.

Although he did not mention Abati by name during the interview, Oshiomhole’s references to the journalist’s past and political career pointed clearly in his direction.

He also took a swipe at Abati’s past, referencing his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after his time as President Goodluck Jonathan’s spokesperson.

“The man who made that statement was at a time invited by the EFCC after he was Jonathan’s spokesman, shamelessly. Thereafter, EFCC arrested him. Was I the one who granted him bail to leave PDP to go where he is?” he stated.

Oshiomhole further accused Abati of deliberately refusing to acknowledge his role in labour movements, especially on May Day.

“Even on Labour Day, he was saying some labour leaders who had been involved in picketing and fought for workers; he could not even credit me with the fact that I led the protest. This is a guy who wrote ‘Oshiomhole the people’s president’ when I was president of the NLC.

“Rather than crediting me with that, he said when they leave NLC, they now go and become governors,” Oshiomhole said.

The senator concluded with a direct challenge.

“If you are angry because you wanted to be a deputy governor and you lost an election in Ogun state, is that the reason you are paranoid, that every opportunity you want to abuse me? If you want to abuse me, don’t hide behind the TV; let’s meet in the street and fight it out,” he said.

Abati was the running mate to Buruji Kashamu in the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election under the People’s Democratic Party.

They lost the election to Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).