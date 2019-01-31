Osun guber: Witnesses contradict Gov. Oyetola at elections tribunal

The All Progressive Congress and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State started their defence before the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal Wednesday on shaky ground as their witnesses openly contradicted their tendered testimonies before the court.

The 2nd Respondent (APC) had brought the witnesses to confirm their pleaded allegations that there was over voting, lack of ballot accounting in areas where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won at the last polls.

One after the other however, the witnesses capitulated openly disputing with the defendant’s counsels Mr. Owonikoko (SAN) admitting under cross examination that there was ballot counting contrary to their allegations in their pleaded evidence.…

APC counsels mostly called witnesses from Ede, the home of the petitioner and PDP candidate in the election, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, with specific target of seeking the nullification of votes scored by the PDP from the town.

The last attempt by the APC to present an electoral document through a subpoena witness who was also the 3rd Respondents Ward Collation Agent, was however objected by the petitioner’s counsel, Dr. Onyechi IKpeazu citing it as an abuse of court process and an attempt to injure the principle of fair hearing since they; 2nd & 3rd respondents were both defendants in the case at hand. He cited a couple of decided cases to corroborate his assertions.

The 2nd Respondent’s counsel Mr. Owonikoko (SAN) gave a counter argument why the objections should not stand. The tribunal then had a brief recess and returned after about 45minutes and announced their decision to uphold the objection of the petitioner’s counsel.

The tribunal continues its work Thursday. – Thisday.