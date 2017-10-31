Oyo govt to employ state counsels

The Oyo State Government has fixed November 1, 2017 as the date for a written/weeding test for graduates of Law to be employed as the State Counsel on Grade Level 09 in the Oyo State Civil Service.

The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Joseph Oladele said that the test is in line with the approval of Governor Abiola Ajimobi to employ state counsels, adding that candidates who have obtained, submitted or updated their applications are invited to participate in the Written/Weeding Test holding on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre by 10. 00. a.m.

The Chairman explained that successful candidates in the written test would be invited for interview at the Civil Service Commission Complex at the date to be announced later, stressing that further enquiries could be made at room 49 of the State Civil Service Commission complex.