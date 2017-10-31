Presidential Amnesty Programme collaborates on peace with Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Presidential Amnesty Programme is to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to solidify lasting peace in the Niger Delta Region

Mr. Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, media consultant to Brig-Gen Paul Boroh in a statement in Abuja said the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme General Boroh has shown commitment to the sustenance of peace and development in the Niger Delta Region.

This was displayed when he paid a working visit to the Honourable Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

Mr.Wabiye noted that top on the agenda, was inter agency collaboration, a strategy, General Boroh sees as a key tool to achieving set targets and goals.

“Both agencies are now set to partner and solidify relationships capable of fostering peace, development and progress in the Niger Delta Region” said Wabiye .