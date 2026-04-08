The Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently clarify allegations that senior officials of the commission received land and cash gifts from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the opposition party expressed concern over reports that the minister allegedly offered land allocations and financial benefits to top officials of the electoral body, describing the development as “disturbing and worrisome.”

The party noted that media reports in the past week had been replete with claims of such inducements, adding that a subsequent report quoted Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Supervising National Commissioner for the FCT, as acknowledging the receipt of a land allocation.

According to the PDP, the allegations, if left unaddressed, could reinforce public suspicion of a “land-for-favour” arrangement and raise concerns about possible institutional compromise within the electoral umpire.

“It is curious that these land gifts are reportedly given to officials in agencies critical to the conduct of elections, while other key public servants, including healthcare workers, teachers and security personnel who also require accommodation in the capital, are not similarly considered,” the statement read.

The party argued that the development appeared to “connect the dots” in what it described as a strategy for institutional capture, warning that such perceptions could further erode public confidence in INEC.

The PDP, therefore, urged the leadership of the commission, including its National Chairman, to address the allegations and provide full disclosure on the matter, especially considering claims that some top officials, including the chairman, may have been beneficiaries.

Also, Wike has ordered the immediate seizure of a plot of land in Abuja where a multi-storey hotel under construction collapsed yesterday.

The minister, who visited the site, also directed that the developer be arrested and prosecuted for allegedly proceeding with construction without the requisite approvals.

He disclosed that the Department of Development Control had issued several “stop-work” notices to the developer, which were ignored.

Although no life was lost in the incident, some persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Wike emphasised that the safety of residents remains paramount, warning that buildings erected outside regulatory supervision often involve the use of substandard materials.

He said the developer would face criminal prosecution for violating extant building regulations and endangering public safety.

Consequently, the FCT Administration (FCTA) has taken over the land, with plans to engage the host community on a suitable public-purpose project for the site.

The minister also called on media organisations to uphold accuracy and professionalism in their reportage, even as he defended INEC decisions on recent political controversies.

Wike also addressed the controversy surrounding his widely criticised “shooting at journalist” remark, insisting that the comment was taken out of context, and was merely figurative.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the management of DAAR Communications in Abuja, the minister stressed the need for journalists to verify facts before publication, warning that misleading reports could distort public perception and undermine democratic processes.