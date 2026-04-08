Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, is concluding consultations to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a strategic calculation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former Minister of Education and member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly decided after holding separate closed-door meetings with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

The Guardian reliably gathered that Shekarau met with Tinubu in Lagos during the Easter break at the invitation of the President, and at the instance of some party stakeholders, in a strategic meeting aimed at strengthening the APC’s grip in Kano.

Subsequently, Shekarau also received Governor Yusuf, alongside State APC Chairman, Umar Haruna Doguwa, and the Commissioner for Transportation, Haruna Isa Dederi, at his Kano residence on Sunday evening in what appeared to be a strategic move to woo another political powerhouse into the ruling party.

The governor’s visit came two weeks after his erstwhile political godfather and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, paid a similar courtesy visit to Shekarau at his Mundubawa residence, seeking fresh alignment in the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) against the ruling APC.

Although Kwankwaso may not have succeeded in securing Shekarau’s interest in joining him in the opposition, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement eventually secured the support of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, a strong ally of Shekarau and former deputy governor under Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who has since joined Kwankwaso in the ADC.

Gawuna, who contested the governorship election under the APC against Governor Yusuf in NNPP, resigned his Federal Government appointment on the board of the Federal Mortgage Bank, and subsequently picked the opposition ADC membership card.

Meanwhile, the Kano State House of Assembly, yesterday, announced the withdrawal of its impeachment notice against former Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, exactly one month after service.

In a motion raised by the Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, at a plenary presided over by Speaker Jibril Isma’il, the Assembly said the process was no longer necessary after Gwarzo had tendered his resignation on March 4, and accused the ex-deputy governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust, issuing a two-week ultimatum to defend himself.

Subsequently, 38 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers signed an impeachment notice in a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Lawan Husaini, representing Dala State Constituency.

The only two representing the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), however, refused to sign the impeachment notice.