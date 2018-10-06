PDP holds National convention to choose presidential candidate

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is agog as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its National convention today to choose its Presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The PDP had slated its 2018 National convention in Port Harcourt for the 6th and 7th Oct. 2018 to choose its Presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the PDP National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, said yesterday that none of the 12 aspirants has stepped down, contrary to speculations in some quarters.￼

Addressing newsmen at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, venue of the convention, Okowa, who assured that everything was on course for a hitch-free convention, said: “There is a process for withdrawal from the race. We have 12 aspirants for now and none of them has stepped down.’’

Indeed, the aspirants were upbeat about their chances of picking the PDP presidential flag, yesterday.

The men gunning for the PDP prized ticket are former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are the former governors of Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa and Plateau states- Ahmed Makarfi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, and Jonah Jang.

The rest include Senate President Bukola Saraki; immediate past Senate President, Senator David Mark; former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; erstwhile lawmaker, Datti Baba-Ahmed; and Stanley Osifo.

To ensure a hitch-free exercise, Okowa said: “Accreditation of delegates is very sensitive, so, we are starting the accreditation process tomorrow (Saturday) at 7am. We are expecting a very good convention. We are working very hard to deliver a process that is credible, free, fair and acceptable.”