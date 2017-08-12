PDP holds national convention today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding a non-elective national convention today in Abuja. Our correspondent chronicles the issues that will shape the meeting.

Today’s convention will be the largest gathering of the PDP faithful since the party’s 14-month leadership tussle between Senators Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff was nipped in the bud by the Supreme Court on July 12, 2017.

All the PDP bigwigs and power brokers are expected to once again come together under one umbrella to discuss and make key decisions on pertinent issues that will shape the party.

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Vice President, Namadi Sambo, serving and ex-governors, ex-ministers, PDP members in both chambers of the National Assembly and Board of Trustees (BoT) members are expected at the convention.

Similarly, founding fathers of the party, ex-principal officers of the National Assembly, state chairmen, local government chairmen, party elders and all members nationwide, are also expected to attend.

Consequently, the convention, disciplinary and reconciliation committees have been meeting in order to ensure a successful outing.

The Chairman, Convention Planning Committee, and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said though the convention was non-elective it would send a strong signal to the APC and Nigerians that the PDP was set to reclaim power in 2019.

It is expected that key decisions will be reached at the convention