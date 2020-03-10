Player’s death: No medics, no matches, says Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has directed that no league game should be played henceforth without the presence of paramedics and equipment at match venues.

He gave the directive on Monday in Abuja following the death of a Nassarawa United player, Chineme Martins, who slumped during a league match on Sunday.

The minister in a statement said the decision was taken after due consultations with key stakeholders.

He said, “Henceforth, from March 14, no league match would take place without paramedics personnel and necessary equipment as provided for in the NFF Club licensing regulations.

“This decision was reached to ensure prompt response in the event of any incident during matches.

“We don’t want any avoidable deaths in our match venues; or at any other sports venue for that matter.”

Under the arrangement, all match commissioners and host State FAs are to inspect all medical facilities at match venues and test run to confirm that they are working before the commencement of any league game.

Meanwhile, the minister offered his condolences to the family of the departed player and his club.

Martins died after slumping in a Nigeria Professional Football League tie against Katsina United in Lafia on Sunday.

