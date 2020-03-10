NOVA Merchant Bank harps on gender equality in workplace

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited says it is important to give women equal opportunity in the work place because they have huge potential and are multi-tasking.

The Head of Corporate Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Funke Okoya, said this during an interactive forum by the bank to promote gender equality in the workplace, as part of activities to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Friday.

“Gender should not be a barrier to your ability to reach the peak of career; reaching your career should be more of your capacity, ability, having the right mind set and a great team person because you can’t do it all by yourself,” she said.

She noted that over time, gender inequality had changed in the country as a lot of women were now seen in leadership positions, both in the banking sector and others.

According to her, NOVA Merchant Bank took gender equality seriously and had significant personalities on its board, which showed its perception that women were an asset to any institution.

In terms of having the skills to manage the home and the workplace, she said she didn’t see that as a challenge because it was something women did unconsciously, knowing a lot was expected of them.

“To rise to that height, you need to have that extra efforts and we are beginning to see a lot more women in leadership position and more in years to come,” she said.

A Medical Officer with Marina Medical HMO, Dr Mistura Olowokere, observed that health was a primary challenge that women had in keeping a balance between the home and the workplace.

She said, “A healthy woman is a healthy nation. If the woman is not healthy, she won’t be productive. Women should make their health as their utmost priority.

“You need to be healthy, they should pay attention to mental health, physical health and overall health in general, they should strike a balance.”