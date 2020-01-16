Players union inaugurates board of trustees for Stephen Keshi training centre

The National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers (NANPF),Wednesday inaugurated the board of the Stephen Keshi Football and Vocational Training Centre, Obazuwa( SKFVTC), at Constantial Hotel, Benin City, Edo State.

According to a release signed by Dr. Brown Ogbeifun,the BOT Chairman and Secretary of the board, Comrade Austin Popo, and made available to journalists by the Communication department of the union, the official inauguration of the board of trustees, is a major leap forward towards actualising the objectives of the union.

NANPF President Tijani Babangida, who was represented by the union’s director of finance, Edema Fuludu, inaugurated members of the board of trustees,which includes Dr. Brown Ogbeifun ( Chairman), Tijani Babangida ( V-Chairman), Jibo Bello, David Aigbovo, Ifeanyi Nweke ( Keshi’s cousin), Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Professor Ken Anuegweje, Mutiu Adepoju and Austin Popo.

The Chairman of the Board, Dr Brown Ogbeifun, warmly welcomed all members and particularly, commended Comptroller of Customs, Jibo Bello, a former footballer, who flew in from Abuja for his commitment.

Dr. Ogbeifun, went further to highlight the objectives of the SKFVTC, and the importance of immortalising Stephen Keshi with the project and also serve as most veritable platform to discover budding talents and nurture them to stardom.

He equally commended His Royal Highness Prince Edun Akenzua, the Enogie of Obazuwa for his kind gesture in donating the Land measuring 1000ft by 1000ft for the SKFVTC, which he said would be put into multi purpose use as indicated in the technical drawings, including the establishment of a gas plant and housing units that will serve the communities of Obazuwa.

After the brief welcome speech, the Chairman requested the Secretary of the Board, Comrade Austin Popo,to brief the gathering. Popo commended the board members present, and specifically extolled the zeal and passion displayed by the BOT Chairman, as well as other members in the pursuit of the assignment before the union.

He also tendered unreservedapologies on behalf of the members who could not attend the meeting for reasons beyond them. He further disclosed the objectives and plans to commence the take off, of the project. As well as, some of the challenges faced in launch of the SKFVTC in the past.

At this point, the Chairman requested the representative of the Managing Director of Pious Evbwonwan and associates, Mr Joseph Enofe, to brief the meeting and advice on measures to be taken to secure and take legal possession of the land.

Based on his advice, the meeting agreed to do a letter to the Enogie requesting an official letter from the palace, that will be presented to the relevant departments of the state government to obtain legal approval, Certificate of occupancy and to enable immediate commencement of activities and survey of the land within the next four weeks.

Other members of the board, including Jibo Bello, David Aigbovo, and Ifeanyi Nweke, also made useful contributions towards highlighted plans in ensuring a smooth take of the project without further delay.

At the end of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached. It included; erection of sign board both at the major axis roads leading to the site; clearing of the land; survey of the land.

It also took a decision to kick start the process of the hosting of the 3rd edition of the Stephen Keshi National under 17 and 21 football tournament, the memorial lecture, and opening of SKFVTC bank account.

Prior to swearing in of members of the board, which was the highlight of the historic event, Babangida, who is also the vice Chairman of the SKFVTC board, commended members of board and admonish them to do everything possible and necessary, to deliver the mandate on the centre, and write their names in gold by contributing postively and selflessly towards the union’s desire for a sustainable youth development in Africa.