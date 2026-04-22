The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest and detention of a police officer accused of extorting a motorist in the Idimu area of Lagos State.

The development followed a viral video shared online, in which a driver alleged that he was stopped despite having complete vehicle documents and later pressured for money over a disputed claim about his car colour.

According to the motorist, the officer insisted that the vehicle was “grey” instead of “ash” as stated in the registration documents, and allegedly threatened arrest before demanding ₦30,000, which was later negotiated down to ₦10,000.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, the police confirmed that the officer involved has been identified, arrested, detained and queried, adding that disciplinary procedures are underway.

The statement said, “UPDATE: The officer seen in the viral video as posted by #epiccycl has been identified, arrested, detained and queried.The #LagosPoliceNG will provide full outcome of the investigation as soon as possible.”

The Force added that further details on the outcome of the investigation will be made public after internal review processes are concluded.