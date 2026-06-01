However, the prosecution amended the counts by adding more offences, including unlawful possession of firearms without a valid licence and money laundering charges.

When the case was called on Monday, David Kaswe, an Assistant Director at the Federal Ministry of Justice, informed the court that an amended charge had been filed and served on the defence counsel.

He said the charge was dated and filed on May 26.

Kaswe, who said the prosecution had incorporated additional counts in line with the evidence already placed before the court, prayed the court to allow the defendant to enter his plea to the amended charge.

Mamu’s lawyer, Johnson Usman, SAN, did not oppose the application and Justice Umar directed that the amended charge be read to the defendant.

Mamu, however, pleaded not guilty to the 17 counts after they were read to him and the prosecution commenced its cross-examination of the accused, who had earlier opened his defence and testified as the sole defence witness.

Mamu opened his defence on April 23 after the Federal Government closed its case by calling seven witnesses in the ongoing trial.

In the count one of the charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/96/2023, the defendant was alleged to have, sometime about March 28, 2022, in Kaduna, given support to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He was alleged to have instigated the terror group to boycott the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Committee set up by the Federal Government to negotiate the release of the hostages (victims) of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack to enhance his role as the negotiator for the payment, receipt and delivery of ransom payment from the families of the hostages.

In count two, he was alleged to have undermined and obstructed the CDS Committee set up to negotiate the release of the hostages of the attack.

Count three accused him of receiving ransom payments in the sum of $120,000.00 on behalf of the terrorist group from families of victims of the attack, contrary to Section 21(3)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He was also alleged to have committed an offence preparatory to or in furtherance of an act of terrorism when he exchanged voice note communications in relation to acts of terrorism with Baba Adamu, the Boko Haram spokesperson.

Mamu was accused of dealing in terrorist funds in the sum of $269,200.00 and N25,690,500 in counts six and seven, which were allegedly found in his possession.

He was said to have committed an offence of dealing in terrorist property contrary to Section 23 (1) (a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition).

The defendant was also alleged to have been dealing in terrorist funds in the sums of 1840 Indian Rupees, 1700 Egyptian Pounds and 115 UAE Dirham, as set out in counts 11, 12 and 13, which were found in his possession.

Counts 14 and 15 accused Mamu of money laundering offences in the sum of N25, 690,500 and $269,200.00 allegedly found in his possession.

In count 16, the Federal Government accused him of unlawful possession of firearms when he allegedly had in his possession a Delta Magnum pump action firearm without a valid licence.

Mamu was also accused of unlawful possession of firearms when he had in his possession about 47 cartridges (ammunition) without a valid licence sometime on March 28, 2022.

The offences are contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act CAP F.28 LFN, 2004 and punishable under Section 28 of the Firearms Act, CAP F.28 LFN, 2004.

Shortly after the counts were read to him, the prosecution lawyer began cross-examination, and the judge adjourned the matter until June 8 for its continuation.