The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has transferred former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja, following an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja for the commencement of his 75-year prison sentence.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, gave the order on Tuesday after Mamman was presented before the court by the EFCC.

A statement by the EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the court proceeding also featured the filing of a consequential order by the EFCC seeking the forfeiture of five additional properties allegedly linked to the former minister.

Oyewale said counsel for the prosecution and Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that the application dated May 25, 2026, sought an order for the forfeiture of the properties.

During the proceedings, the court heard from one Shamsudeen Mohammed, who identified himself as Mamman’s relative, that the former minister left Abuja for Kaduna State by taxi shortly after his conviction and sentencing.

“My name is Shamsudeen Mohammed. He is my relative. He was sick, and I was helping him to take his traditional medicine. He was brought by a taxi from Abuja to Kaduna,” he said.

Mohammed added that he did not know the owner of the apartment where Mamman was reportedly hiding in Rigasa, Kaduna.

“I don’t know the owner of the apartment where he was staying. It was a rented one,” he said.

Justice Omotosho informed Mamman that his prison term would commence immediately after the proceedings.

“The sentence starts to run from today. You were in Abuja when the judgment was passed. You were in Abuja when the sentence was passed. You left alone in a taxi for Kaduna. I have done my work. I just have to inform you because today is the commencement of your sentence,” the judge said.

Mamman told the court that he stayed away from the proceedings because of ill health.

The judge also revisited portions of the May 7 judgment in the case before the court, considering the EFCC’s application for the forfeiture of additional assets.

The properties listed in the application include Walijam Apartments at Plot 435 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja; Bloom Luxury Suites Nigeria Limited at No. 5 Amana Crescent, Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna State; mansions located at Nos. 11 and 13 Misratah Street, Wuse 2, Abuja; and A.U.A. Plaza on Plot 734 Kade Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Mamman’s counsel, Femi Atteh, was absent from court despite reportedly being informed of the forfeiture application by the prosecution.

A lawyer said to be representing him allegedly declined to accept the application and later left the courtroom without informing the court or the prosecution team.

Responding to the judge’s enquiry, Mamman said he had not been in contact with his lawyer since his arrest by the EFCC on May 19, 2026.

Ruling on the forfeiture request, Justice Omotosho held that an adjournment was necessary to allow the convict a fair hearing.

“For the forfeiture of additional properties, the court will give adjournment for hearing on it to enable the convict to defend himself,” the judge said.

The court directed that Mamman be served personally to enable him to engage a counsel of his choice and adjourned the matter till June 8, 2026, for hearing on the forfeiture application.

Mamman was sentenced on May 13, 2026, to 75 years in prison for stealing public funds totalling about N33.8bn.

The convict was sentenced in absentia after he failed to appear before the court for the conclusion of his trial.

He was, however, arrested by operatives of EFCC in Kaduna last week.