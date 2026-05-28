The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has arrested a mother and her daughter over their alleged involvement in a romance scam that reportedly defrauded a Malta-based victim of more than N18m.

The Acting Police Public Liaison Officer, NPF-NCCC, Abuja, DSP Unwana Imah, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the suspects were identified as 39-year-old Urowhe Diana and her 22-year-old daughter, Rokibat Oluwasheyi Imoru.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that a Lagos resident, Emmanuel Amanfo, who is currently at large and identified as Rokibat’s stepfather, allegedly conspired with her to open and operate multiple bank accounts used for fraudulent transactions.

The statement added that proceeds of the alleged romance scam were transferred through money transfer operators and direct deposits into several Nigerian bank accounts belonging to Rokibat.

Investigators further alleged that the funds were subsequently moved into an Ecobank account owned by Urowhe Diana, where the money was allegedly spent.

“The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre is currently investigating a case involving computer-related fraud, identity theft and money laundering following an intelligence report received from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit,” the statement read.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one Emmanuel Amanfo, a resident of Lagos State, who is currently at large, allegedly conspired with his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Rokibat Oluwasheyi Imoru, to open and operate multiple bank accounts for fraudulent activities.

“One of their victims was identified as a resident of Malta whose identity has been withheld.

“Further investigations showed that funds were transferred through Money Transfer Operators and direct deposits into several Nigerian bank accounts, all owned by Rokibat Imoru.

“Upon receipt, the funds were transferred into an Ecobank account belonging to her 39-year-old mother, Urowhe Diana, where the proceeds were allegedly expended.”

The police said forensic analysis of the suspects’ digital footprints led to the arrest of the mother and daughter for their alleged active involvement in the romance scam operation.

The statement noted that efforts were ongoing to apprehend Amanfo, described as the husband of Urowhe Diana and stepfather of Rokibat Oluwasheyi Imoru.

The police added that investigations were still ongoing and the suspects would be charged in court upon conclusion of the probe.

The NPF-NCCC reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to combating cybercrime and protecting Nigeria’s cyberspace.

The centre also urged members of the public to report suspicious cyber-related activities through its official reporting channels.