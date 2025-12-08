The Imo State Police Command has begun an intensive manhunt for armed men who attacked motorists and abducted passengers in Amala Autonomous Community, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, launched the operation in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, DSP Okoye Henry.

According to the statement, “Preliminary findings indicate that at about 17:50hrs, armed men emerged from a bush path at Amala, shot the driver of a Toyota Highlander Jeep (SMK 514 BD), and abducted the occupants of a Lexus RS300 (FSD 334 XA).

“On receiving the information, officers from Ngor-Okpala Division swiftly mobilised to the scene, secured the area, and evacuated the victim to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“Consequently, joint security operatives have commenced bush-combing, search-and-rescue, and suspect-tracking within the Amala forest axis and surrounding communities.”

It added that investigations have begun, with “promising progress” made toward identifying and apprehending the attackers.

The Command assured residents that all necessary resources are being deployed to rescue the abducted victims and prevent future attacks.

It urged members of the public to remain calm and report any useful information to the nearest police station.

In a related development, PUNCH Online reported that Imo State Government on Saturday sealed a hotel and a private mortuary in Umuhu Autonomous Community, Ngor-Okpala, after officials discovered decomposed and mutilated corpses in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

The command added that the action formed part of an ongoing crackdown on kidnapping and violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, led by CP Danjuma, in collaboration with other security stakeholders.