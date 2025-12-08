Some yet-to-be-ascertained armed assailants have attacked St. Andrews Anglican Church, Isiokwe in Lilu community of Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing two persons, burning vehicles and the cleric’s apartment.

Our correspondent, who visited the church premises on Monday, gathered that the wife of the priest of the church was among the two persons killed, while some parts of the church building were also burnt.

The premises and environs appeared deserted, while some properties were seen littering the place.

Some eyewitnesses and residents in the area confirmed that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, disrupted church activities and sent panic in the area.

One of the sources said, “A brutal attack occurred at the St. Andrews Anglican Church, Isiokwe in Lilu community of Ihiala LGA in the early hours of Sunday.

“The heavily armed hoodlums invaded the church as worshippers were getting ready for Sunday activity and started shooting, setting properties on the church premises, including buildings, ablaze.

“Unfortunately, they brutally murdered the wife of the church priest and one other person. They also injured many others, razed down the priest’s house to ashes, burnt down some church vehicles and other church properties, including a part of the main church building.

“This wicked act on a holy day in a Christian church and in a Christian community has not had a single mention from those who are fast to share happenings from elsewhere.”

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development on Monday, when contacted.

Ikenga added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has intensified intelligence-driven operations, deployed the joint security team and strengthened surveillance across the area.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned in the strongest terms the attack in the morning of December 7, 2025, carried out by armed criminals, which resulted in the death of one person.

“Some persons were inflicted with serious injuries, including the church building partially burnt, and other properties destroyed at a church premises in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

“The CP states that this heinous and abominable act, committed against innocent worshippers, is not only an assault on the community, but a grave affront to our shared values of peace, sanctity of life, and freedom of worship.

“The command extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the entire Lilu community and assures the public that the Police shall relentlessly hunt down the perpetrators of this crime.

“The CP notes that no community should be subjected to such brutality, as the command will not allow criminals to instill fear or destabilize the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain.

“In view of the above, the command has already intensified intelligence-driven operations, deployed the Joint Security Team, and strengthened surveillance across the area.”

According to Ikenga, police operatives are following every lead, adding that no resource will be spared in ensuring that those responsible are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

“The command urges residents to remain calm and cooperate with the Joint Security team by providing useful information that can assist ongoing investigations for justice to be served.

“The command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property across Ihiala and the entire state,” he added.

The Lilu community, which is among the communities in Ihiala LGA, is a border town between Anambra and Imo states, and has been under the grip of gunmen for many months.