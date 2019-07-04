Police IG, Senate order Abbo probe over assault on woman

…embattled senator weeps, apologises

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the trending video of an assault of a nursing mother by Senator Elisha Abbo at a sex toy shop in Abuja on May 11, this year.

The IG directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Bala Ciroma, to carry out a thorough probe into the alleged assault.

He also asked the CP to undertake “a forensic investigation of the video” which showed Abbo repeatedly slapping his victim over what appeared to be a minor disagreement while a police officer looked on.

The embattled senator is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, confirmed to one of our correspondents on Wednesday that the investigation would highlight “the circumstances surrounding the assault.”

Asked if the errant lawmaker would be arrested, Mba said, “The lawmaker may be arrested in the course of the investigation, but arrest is not always the first thing during investigations.

“The IG assured Nigerians that the force would not only ensure that justice was done in the matter, but it would be manifestly done as the law is no respecter of status or rank.”

Also, the Senate on Wednesday, condemned Abbo’s action and set up a bi-partisan ad hoc committee headed by a former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, to probe the senator.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, constituted the panel following a point of order raised by the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, on the issue.

The Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, supported Sani by condemning the action of the senator.

Lawan confirmed that he had been inundated with calls from Nigerians within and outside the country asking the Senate to explain what happened.

He said it would be unfair on either the senator or the assaulted lady if the Senate should pass judgment based only on the viral video.

He therefore asked the ad hoc committee to probe the issue critically by inviting both parties and submit its report within two weeks.

Other members of the panel are, senators Oluremi Tinubu, Mathew Urhoghide, Stella Oduah, Dauda Aliu Jika, Sani Musa, and Danladi Sankara.

In his point of order, Sani described the viral video and the alleged involvement of Abbo as a serious embarrassment to the Senate.

He said, “I saw it in the media that one of the distinguished senators here, in the person of Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North, was caught in a video which has gone viral, assaulting a lady. The action has gone a long way to tarnish the image of this distinguished Senate.

“I, therefore, call on this distinguished Senate to take a decisive action to redeem the image of this Senate.”

The embattled senator, who moved the motion for the nomination of Senator Ali Ndume for the position of the Senate President during the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on June 11, was conspicuously absent at the red chamber on Wednesday.

However, the embattled senator The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, on Wednesday apologised for assaulting a nursing mother, Bibra.

Senator Elisha Abbo, during a media briefing in Abuja, wept as he apologised to mothers, Nigerians, his party: the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Assembly, his family, the victim and her family as well as all the people who were embarrassed by his conduct.

He stated that he had never been known or associated with assault in the past.

Abbo said regardless of what transpired prior to his expression of anger, he was sincerely sorry and pleaded that all men and women of good conscience should forgive him.

The embattled senator stated that his family and religious upbringing did not allow him to engage in such an uncivilised conduct.

He pleaded for forgiveness before God and all those who felt offended by his action.

Abbo said, “I am not here to tell my own side of the story. It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo (SlA), profoundly apologise to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family, friends as well as our mothers — the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologise to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort to our body polity.”

He added, “l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.

“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times.”