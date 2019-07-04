PDP condemns assault on woman, investigates Sen. Abbo

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it has commenced investigation into the allegation that the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, assaulted a nursing mother.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the PDP is a law-abiding and upstanding party.

He added that the party detested and completely condemned such “act of lawlessness and callousness” as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it.

According to him, PDP was also shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.

He said, “Though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of our party, the PDP, however, holds that no responsible person will condone such an attitude.

“In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.

“In the same vein, the party has taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate.”

Ologbondiyan stated that the PDP, at all levels of engagement, is reputed for its utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens, particularly women, and cannot tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian.

He assured Nigerians that PDP will always stand on the side of justice and will never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public offices.