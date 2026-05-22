Unidentified assailants have killed a student of College of Nursing, Umulogho, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State whose name was given as Wendy Achumba.

Sources in the school said Achumba’s lifeless body was found in her apartment in the school premises.

The victim, who was said to be a native of Ngwa in Abia State, had reportedly concluded her Midwifery in the school but was still on Post Basic.

A statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, informed that one suspect has been arrested for preliminary questioning.

Okoye noted that the police had launched manhunt for other suspected members of the gang.

“The Command is aware of the tragic incident involving the death of a female student of the College of Nursing, Umulogho, whose body was discovered in her private off-campus apartment.

“Following the report, the DPO and operatives promptly visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, after which the body was recovered and deposited at the morgue, while investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest those responsible. Meanwhile, one suspect has been arrested for preliminary questioning to assist ongoing investigations.

“Consequently, the Command appeals to students and members of the public to remain calm, assuring that the situation is under control and that every effort is being made to ensure those behind the act are brought to justice”, the statement read.