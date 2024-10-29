The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh is currently being interrogated at its Maitama Divisional Headquarters.

Ikwechegh, who represents Aba North & South Federal Constituency, was alleged to have assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

According to a trending video, the lawmaker slapped the driver When he requested the delivery fee, querying if the driver knew who he was talking to.

The lawmaker also threatened to make the driver “disappear” without facing any consequences.

In a statement on Monday by the command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the police said investigation had commenced into the matter.

She added that already, preliminary investigation revealed that Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Ikwegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery.

Adeh said, “Alexander Ikwegh, who represents the Aba North and South Federal Constituency in Abia State. The incident occurred on October 27, 2024, at a residence on Zamfara Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Hon. Ikwegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Mr. Abuwatseya was reportedly physically assaulted.

The FCT Police Command expresses grave concern over Hon. Ikwegh’s dismissive attitude toward the office of the Inspector General of Police following the incident.

Adeh slammed the lawmaker for bringing the name of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun into disrepute by daring the driver to make calls through to him after slapping him.

She said, “After allegedly slapping the victim, he reportedly remarked with contempt, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police,” demonstrating a troubling disregard for the authority of law enforcement.

“Currently, the suspect is at the Maitama Police Station undergoing questioning.”

Adeh added that CP Tunji Disu has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

She said, “Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, has mandated a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The Command is committed to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken.”