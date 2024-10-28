Erik ten Hag has been dismissed as manager of Manchester United, the club confirmed Monday.

The decision came in the wake of a 1-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham United, which marked the end of the Dutchman’s two-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford.

Under Ten Hag’s leadership, United struggled in the early stages of the 2024–25 season, managing just three wins from nine league games.

The team’s form in all competitions also faltered, with only four victories in 14 matches, leaving them in 14th place in the Premier League table, a troubling seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

Manchester United are likely to turn to club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy to guide the team on an interim basis following the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Van Nistelrooy, who was brought in during the offseason to support Ten Hag, will assume leadership while the remaining coaching staff maintains their roles.

Ten Hag’s tenure began with high expectations after he took over in 2022, signing a contract that was recently extended by one year this past July, pushing his commitment through 2025.

His previous achievements with the club included an FA Cup final victory against Manchester City, but after United’s disappointing eighth-place finish last season—their lowest since 1990—a summer review was conducted.

United’s decision-makers, including CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox, ultimately chose to retain Ten Hag.