Policeman dies as Lagos market building collapses

The six-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island on Tuesday killing a policeman at the scene.

The building was among others inside Balogun market, on Lagos Island which gutted by fire.

The six-storey building located at 43 Martins Street, Lagos Island, collapsed around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday as firemen continued spirited efforts at extinguishing the inferno.

A section of the burning building collapsed on the policeman, severely injuring him while trying to control the surging crowd.

Confirming the death, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Lagos Central Business District, said the policeman died in the hospital following injuries sustained in the building collapse.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage had yet to be ascertained with emergency workers joining traders to help bring the situation under control.