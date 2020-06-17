Popular radio host, Dan Foster, is dead

Top radio presenter and host, Dan Foster, is dead.

It was gathered that Foster, aka Big Dawg, died on Wednesday at a Lagos medical facility, where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

There has been an outpouring of emotions on social media, as friends and colleagues of the deceased confirmed the news and paid tributes to him.

Among them is a former host of the popular TV show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Frank Edoho, who said a friend confirmed the news to him.

“I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy? Rest in Peace, dear friend,” Edoho tweeted.

A radio presenter, Do2dtun Energy, @iamDo2dtun, said Foster gave him the strength for his job.

“This is really painful,” he tweeted.

Comedian, Bovi, said, “When I moved to Lagos in November 2003, Dan Foster was one of the reasons I didn’t run back home to Delta State. I tuned into Cool Fm one morning and Dan made me love radio. Rip Big Dawg! I’m sad you left. But I’m happy your mark remains forever!”

Toke Makinwa wrote, “Rest in Power Dan Foster.”