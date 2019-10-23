Port Harcourt serial killer pleads guilty

The notorious serial killer arrested by the Rivers State Police Command, Gracious David West, has pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness from the State High Court in-charge of his trial.

Also, the state government has taken over the prosecution of the suspected serial killer.

In suit number PHC/3426/CR/2019, a case between the accused person and the Inspector General of Police, he was yesterday arraigned on 10- count charges boarding on conspiracy and murder

West was alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guesthouses in parts of Rivers State, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37. Volume 2 laws of Rivers State, 1999.

West, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of 10 charges preferred against him by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the last charge boarding on killing of one of the young ladies in a hotel around Bendel Street in Port Harcourt, stating that he only tied the lady’s hands and legs and left her on the bed.

After West had taken his plea, the state government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor, applied to take over the prosecution of the matter, which was not opposed by the parties.

The trail judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, granted the application of the state government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give accelerated hearing of the case.

He adjourned till November 18, 21, 27, 29 and December 4, for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.

West had told the court that he preferred to tell the truth so that he could be pardoned, saying that he committed the crimes unconsciously. He alleged that the police were in possession of his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel the operatives to release the said items to him.

He said: “I did not kill the last one at the hotel in Bende Street. I only tied her hands and legs because I am a Christian. I am telling the court the truth because I want you to forgive me.

“My 60,000, necklace and wristwatch are with the police; let them give them to me.”