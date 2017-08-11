Premier league opener: Iheanacho leads Leicester attack against Arsenal

The 2017-18 English Premier League (EPL) season begins on Friday with Nigerian new signing Kelechi Iheanacho penned to lead Leicester City’s attack in the opener match against Arsenal.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare believes Jamie Vardy and Nigerian Iheanacho can form a potent strike partnership,

Iheanacho, a £25million signing from Manchester City, came off the substitutes’ bench and within minutes teed up Vardy for the winner in City’s final friendly of pre-season against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Shakespeare confirmed that that Iheanacho has fully recovered from the knock he suffered in club’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach stating that the 20-year-old he is a good partner for Vardy

“They can play together, most definitely,” said Shakespeare.

“You’ve seen how they linked up in the pre-season match. I think having the depth in the squad is important.

“I thought he was really unselfish for a player making his debut. You would probably think he might take that chance himself, but to spot Jamie, to play that in with the weight of pass he did for Jamie to finish it, it shows his awareness and his unselfishness.”

City fans didn’t get much opportunity to assess their new striker as he was only on the pitch for 17 minutes, but Shakespeare said he will give City another attacking dimension.

“He’s young, he’s a good goalscorer, you see that he can link play up, his all-around game,” said Shakespeare. “He’s only going to get better.

“His goalscoring record is excellent. He gives us another dimension.