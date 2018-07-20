Pres. Buhari appoints DGs for NSRMEA, NMDC, NIMG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of three agencies under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The agencies are National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA), Kaduna, National Metallurgical Development Centre, ( NMDC) Jos and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences, (NIMG), Jos.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Olusegun A. Adekunle. listed the appointees as Umar Albarka Hassan, DG, NSRMEA; Prof Suleiman Bolaji Hassan, Director-General/ CEO NIMG; and Prof. Linus Okon Asuquo, Director-General/ CEO NIMG.