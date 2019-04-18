Pres. Buhari orders ministers to submit projects report

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday directed all cabinet members to hand in comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” done by agencies and departments under them by April 24.

“These reports have Wednesday, April 24, 2019 as the deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice-President,” a presidency statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, in Abuja said.

Making a reference to a communication already raised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the issue, the Presidency noted, “A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the SGF, also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.’

“The circular also informed members that the ‘9th and 10th meetings of the council have been rescheduled to Thursday, April 25 and Thursday, May 2, 2019 respectively’ in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.”