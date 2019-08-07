Pres. Buhari swears in ministers Aug 21

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on August 21, inaugurate the 43 ministers-designate earlier confirmed by the Senate.

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babatunde Lawal, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the inauguration would hold at the Federal Executive Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, by 11 am.

Lawal confirmed that the induction retreat for ministers-designate would precede the swearing-in on August 19 and 20 at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The statement said, “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, invites all ministers-designate, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a two-day induction retreat to be presided over by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicised.”

The SGF added that the retreat was packaged to acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for the delivery of government policies, among others.

The seven women on the ministerial list include Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara), Ambassador Maryam Katagum (Bauchi), Gbemi Saraki (Kwara), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi) and Pauline Tallen (Plateau).