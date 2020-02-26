President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a group photograph with members of the National Assembly Service Commission, during the inauguration of the National Assembly Service Commission by the President at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Nwamba (middle) and the Chairman, State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo, when the nine (9) Autonomous Communities of Eha Alumona paid a Thank you visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, for commencing work on Eha Alumona-Eha Ndiagu-Mbu road and Umabor-Breme-Mbu road, yesterday