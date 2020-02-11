Recovery FC win Adonko football tournament

The maiden edition of Adonko Festac football tournament was held Saturday, at the popular FHA playground, Festac town and with Recovery football club emerging winners of the one-day football tournament.

Eight football teams from Festac town and its axis competed for the honours.

It was excitement galore for the spectators, as the teams valiantly strived to claim the title of the competition sponsored by Adonko Alcoholic Bitters.

The tournament was kicked off by the Head International Marketing of Adonko Bitters, Vincent Opare, in the presence of ex-Nigeria international players, former Olympique Marseille striker Victor Agali and former NNB star winger Austin Popo.

After a series of highly-competitive and exciting games, it was Recovery football club that claimed the top honours of going home with a mouth-watering N100,000 cash prize as champions, by defeating hard- fighting New Directions football club 5-4 on penalties after playing goalless in regulation time.

Speaking with the press after the final game, Vincent Opare, expressed his delight with the success of the competition.

He commended the teams for displaying high level discipline and tactical knowledge of the game.

He further remarked that as sponsors, Adonko Bitters, is encouraged and willing to do more to help the growth and development of grassroots football in Lagos and Nigeria, in general.

“Beyond the fact that this is one of the our corporate social responsibility programmes, we are also committed to helping to take the youths off the streets, as well as, getting them positively engaged in sports,” he quipped.

Ex-Nigeria international player, Victor Agali also commended the organisers and particularly, the sponsors for spending their resources to encourage and develop football at the grassroots level.

On his part, former Nigeria international and NNB of Benin star winger, Austin Popo, also expressed his satisfaction with the standard of play displayed by the footballers and match officials, who interestingly, were young ladies.

Popo, who is also the General Secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers (NANPF), also praised the Adonko Bitters for sponsoring the tournament.

He admonished all well placed individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the sponsors by helping to develop grassroots football.