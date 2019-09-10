Red Star Express commences AZMAN GSA services nationwide

Red Star Express Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost logistics providers, has commenced its General Sales Agent (GSA) services with foremost airline, AZMAN Air Services Limited.

Under this partnership, the company will be connecting passenger goods and packages from one airport to another using the airline’s carriers.

Cargo goods can now be transported, in a short space of time, to various destinations within Nigeria, including Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, and Abuja.

It will be recalled that Red Star Express Plc commenced a similar arrangement with AERO Contractors in June, earlier this year, while talks are said to be ongoing with other reputable airlines in the country and abroad.

According to the Group Managing Director, Dr. Sola Obabori, the new development is in line with the company’s expansion drive, especially in the cargo transport and consolidation business. “We have identified cargo consolidation as a key area to extend our business into.

We commenced the partnership with AERO Contractors in June and now we have AZMAN on board as well. Discussions are ongoing with other airlines, especially the international airlines, to achieve similar outcomes. It is our ambition to become the leading provider, especially in this aspect of the logistics industry.”

Red Star Express Plc is a Licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider.

The company has over 150 offices nationwide, with a network reach spanning over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and over 200 countries worldwide.

It is made up of 4 subsidiaries specializing in areas such as Express Delivery, Logistics, Freight, Outsourcing services, Supply Chain Management, E-Commerce Logistics Solutions, Printing and Packaging, E-Archiving, Business Enterprise Solutions, as well as Agro Logistics and Trade.