Reggae legend, Majek Fashek dies at 57

Musician and entertainer, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known by the stage name, Majek Fashek, is dead.

He died at the age of 57.

It was gathered that he died in a hospital in New York on Monday around 5:45pm after a prolonged illness.

His manager, Uzoma Omenka, confirmed this in a video uploaded on the late singer’s Instagram handle.

Omenka, who said he has been getting calls from all over regarding the passing of the maestro, said, “Yes, it is true that the legend has gone to be with the Lord. But this time I want to say we should all celebrate him, his achievements. He has done a lot for Nigeria and for Africa.

“Whatever the family decides, I will get (it) to you. This is all I have to say for now.”

Fashek was down with an illness in 2019 and was on admission at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich in England.

He was later discharged but frequently checked in for therapy in New York.