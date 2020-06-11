Reps pass revised budget, approve Buhari’s $5.5bn loan request

The House of Representatives has passed the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill, raising the national budget from the proposed N10.5tr to N10.8tr.

Although the Committees on Appropriations and Finance, whose report was considered and adopted ‎at plenary on Wednesday recommended N10,801,544,664,642, the lawmakers inserted an additional N4bn for the welfare of members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who have threatened strike.

The House also approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Federal Government to obtain external loans totalling $5,513bn.