Restructuring is solution to minimum wage stalemate – Southern, Middle Belt leaders

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has said the stalemate that followed the issue of minimum wage in the country could have been avoided in a restructured Nigeria.

The regional leaders a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South- west); Prof Chigoze Ogbu (South -east); Senator Bassey Henshaw (South South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo, (Middle Belt), said it has “observed with keen interest the yoyo dance that both the Federal and State Governments have danced over the issue of a living wage for the Nigerian workers.”

The Forum noted that even though the federal government capitulated to the demand of the organised labour following threat of industrial action,

The group added that immediately after the suspension of the action, the government has been singing a new tune with state governments insisting that they have to lay off workers if they have to pay a new minimum wage of N30,000 (about $90) monthly.

“Some states are in arrears of several months even with the current N18,000 misery wage. The reality in Nigeria of today is that N30, 000 is a starvation wage that cannot give quality life to any average family. It is even more scandalous compared to the wages of those who serve in government and the many extravagant wastes they indulge in.

“However, it must be honestly admitted that the only thing the shrinking economy of Nigeria can sustain under the unitary fiscal arrangement is graft given the absence of productivity and reliance on sharing of oil proceeds.

“The federal government recently shamelessly announced that it would have to sell the county ‘s assets to fund the less than N9 trillion 2019 budget when studies have shown that Nigeria has the capacity to have a N50 trillion annual economy if it goes back to the practice of Federalism.

“All that is needed is to prune the 68 items on the exclusive list of the 1999 Constitution and devolve more powers to the states including the right to mine the resources under their soil and turn every corner of Nigeria to productivity centers as there is no state North and South that is not blessed with one resource or the other.

“This is the core issue in restructuring which President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo his vice have consistently shown they don’t understand or are pretending not to do. Project Nigeria as it is has become a stalemate and Nigerians are advised not to support any party or candidate that is not ready to go to this taproot of the problem with Nigeria in the 2019 elections.

“It would be another huge disappointment and dashed expectation to do what has been done repeatedly with failure as outcome and expect a new turn. Organized Labour should key into retooling Nigeria for the benefit of all instead of engaging in maximum struggles for pittance minimum wage that cannot give them decent living and which those who run the country are not even ready to concede.

“Those who oppose the restructuring of Nigeria know the good federalism will do for all but their desire for command and control for as long as the existing order can guarantee their own comfort is the reason they don’t want us to move in that direction.” – Thisdwy.