Rivers State University VC, DVC sacked

August 4, 2019 0

The Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia, has been relieved of his appointment.

A statement posted on Governor Nyesom Wike’s twitter handle said the decision was with ‘immediate effect’.

Similar, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Professor Magnus Oruwari, was relieved of his appointment.

The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Opuenebo Owei, was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor.

Governor Wike also suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the institution.

He, thereafter, set up a committee to investigate the exercise and submit its report in two weeks.

