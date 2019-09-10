Rohr to use Ukraine game to build team

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the friendly match against Ukraine is an opportunity for him to build his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Rohr was speaking at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

According to Rohr, with Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo retired, and with many players pulling out of the Ukraine game, the opportunity to invite new players to the Eagles set-up will give him the chance to build a new team.

“This game is a big opportunity for us to begin our build-up towards the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Some of our key players retired from the team after the last AFCON in Egypt and some others are not here owing to injuries and other issues.

“We have some new and young players here so it is a good opportunity to see what they can bring to the team. We hope for a good game tomorrow (today) against a very solid team playing at home.”

￼

Rohr has goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, Joe Aribo, Joshua Maja and Emmanuel Dennis as debutants in the Eagles camp.